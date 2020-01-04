Previous
Сумерки by nadezhda
25 / 365

Сумерки

Подъедаем детские сладкие подарки. Безобразие, вроде взрослые люди)))
Вечером катались с горки.
Nadezhda

@nadezhda
Dione Giorgio
Sorry but I don't understand your language - Russian I think. Lovely night shot.
January 4th, 2020  
