In the snow fortress by nadezhda
29 / 365

In the snow fortress

Were in the Vova for three days in the hospital. We started going for walks for 20-30 minutes.
Попали с Вовой в больницу на три дня. температура 40. Где-то подхватил вирус. Начинаем гулять мин по 20-30.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Nadezhda

@nadezhda
