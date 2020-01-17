Previous
Here is such a winter! by nadezhda
Here is such a winter!

Где крещенские морозы!? Крещенские дожди идут. Январь, а зелёные листья проглядывают из снега. И гололёд конечно же.

Where Epiphany frosts!? Epiphany rains are coming. January, with green leaves peeking out of the snow. And ice, of course
17th January 2020

Nadezhda

