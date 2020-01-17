Sign up
Here is such a winter!
Где крещенские морозы!? Крещенские дожди идут. Январь, а зелёные листья проглядывают из снега. И гололёд конечно же.
Where Epiphany frosts!? Epiphany rains are coming. January, with green leaves peeking out of the snow. And ice, of course
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
water
winter
rain
drops
sheet
theme-composition
