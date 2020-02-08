Previous
Touching the moon with branches by nadezhda
58 / 365

Touching the moon with branches

Сегодня был солнечный морозный день! Это классно,несмотря на то, что я мёрзну! Зима всё же!

Today was a Sunny frosty day! It's cool, even though I'm freezing! Winter yet!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Nadezhda

@nadezhda
15% complete

