Nose
Котейки не было два дня. Явился. Наелся до отвала и спать в тёплое местечко.
Koteyka was gone for two days. He came back today, ate a lot, and went to bed in a warm place.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Tags
cat
,
dream
