Nose by nadezhda
Nose

Котейки не было два дня. Явился. Наелся до отвала и спать в тёплое местечко.

Koteyka was gone for two days. He came back today, ate a lot, and went to bed in a warm place.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Nadezhda

@nadezhda
