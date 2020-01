Secret santa

At work we have a secret santa party (one month after christmas 😂🤷‍♀️) and I had to make the present for a coworker who likes home made stuff. So since she is a big disney fan I draw her like one of the disney character. And everytime we work together she is whistling and complaining that she want to whistle better. So I found a guy on youtube who is whistling a christmas song and made a qr code for it and put it on the drawing. I hope the code will still work till the end of the party 😂