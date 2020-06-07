Previous
Next
Burning plastic by nami
Photo 2368

Burning plastic

My coworker forgot a plastic box inside of a microwave and there was a lot of smoke. You can see it a bit on the photo.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Eva

@nami
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise