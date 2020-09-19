Previous
Lets make pizza by nami
Photo 2467

Lets make pizza

We became hungry and decided to make pizza at work in the middle of the night. It took us forever to make but it wasnt bad at all. Coworker wasnt impressed by it and we decided we will make another one someday.
Eva

@nami
