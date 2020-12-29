Previous
Next
汉语 ＋ Naruto by nami
Photo 2567

汉语 ＋ Naruto

Since I dont have the course till january I decided to practice chinese characters as much as I can. So either I'm learning or I'm watching Naruto and eating choholates. Not fan of this kitkat 💔
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Eva

@nami
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise