Blue lagoon after a long day by nami
Blue lagoon after a long day

Too much work. Hot oil squirted in my right eye so I worked for one hour with one eye closed. I was asking around if someone has the time to go to pharmacy instead of me buuut I had to wait till my shift ended.
