Okonomiyaki time by nami
Photo 2753

Okonomiyaki time

I helped a friend with moving out of her student dorm and after we went to a nearby japanese restaurant for a lunch. Dried fish on the top of okonomiyaki was a bit toi much for us to handle.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Eva

@nami
