Previous
Next
Working outside the restaurant by nami
Photo 2756

Working outside the restaurant

We work everywhere. This time we worked in a pub and served lunch to the people working nearby. I like working outside the restaurant but hate preparing/cleaning stuff before/after work.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Eva

@nami
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise