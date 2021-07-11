Previous
Kakashi? by nami
Photo 2759

Kakashi?

I went to the elementary school and appearently the kids had to draw a covid picture (since everyone is wearing mask) and someone draw Kakashi. So cute.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Eva

@nami
