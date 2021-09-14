Previous
Bingsu by nami
Photo 2824

Bingsu

We ate it all the time (maybe not all the time because it was quite expensive) in Korea and we found a korean coffee bar here in Ljubljana where they sell it. Delicious shaved ice 🎉
14th September 2021

Eva

@nami
