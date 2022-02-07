Previous
Ikea party by nami
Photo 2970

Ikea party

Going to Ikea just for the food. Hotdogs, ice cream and unlimited soda. Mmmmm. 💙
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Eva

@nami
