New cute coffee spot by nami
Photo 3210

New cute coffee spot

A. had to go to FRI to do something work related and I went with her. After it we 'discovered' a colleges cafeteria where we went for a coffee and a tiramisu. Maybe our new meeting point? I like being around students.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Eva

@nami
