First time driving

I had my first driving lesson and I am more scared than i was before.



But funny story. I was running a bit late and I saw the car on photo and jumped in. The guy inside asked me where I want to go and I was a bit confused since my instructor should know where are we going. I asked "what???" and he asked me the same thing once again. I looker around and realiser I was in a taxi and not in my instructors car. I apologised and jumped out and waited for the real car.