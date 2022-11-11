Previous
Meeting with an ex coworker by nami
Photo 3247

Meeting with an ex coworker

We decided to go for a beer to Metelkova where we found another ex-coworker and we hang out a bit.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Eva

@nami
