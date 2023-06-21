Burger #2

Such a hot day today! I woke up all sweaty and in need of a shower. We didn't know what to do because of the heat, so we decided to stay at home and make burgers. However, we didn't have all the ingredients, so we went on a 'quick' trip to the store (which turned out to be four stores since we couldn't find everything in one place, and it definitely wasn't quick). Eventually, we managed to gather everything we needed. The burgers turned out delicious, and we also made some fries. Sadly I don't have a picture of a final look.