Mammatus clouds by nami
Mammatus clouds

It was raining heavily, and after I finished working, there were some interesting clouds. I took a picture of them to show them to M., but I didn't know that they were special clouds called mammatus clouds. I later read about them in the news.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Eva

@nami
