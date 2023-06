Krk #2

I wanted to buy an analog waterproof camera, but I couldn't find one. However, I found a plastic waterproof phone protector at home and decided to take it with me. I used an old phone with the protector to take some underwater pictures today. Although the plastic isn't completely waterproof, it still served its purpose well enough. It turned out to be a fun water activity, and we ended up capturing many funny and useless shots.