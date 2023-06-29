Previous
Krk #6 by nami
Photo 3477

Krk #6

Our terrace this year. Morning and afternoon coffees are drunk here. I sunbathe my legs daily, so they get a bit tanned like the rest of my body, and A. plays an old Digimon game.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Eva

@nami
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise