Krk #7

A moment before the crash, we decided to use the drone once again. This time, we were feeling a bit adventurous and wanted to fly the drone to the first floor. However, the battery was already low, and we weren't used to maneuvering it properly. As a result, we crashed into the wall, and the drone kept hitting wall after wall. It was a scary scene, but luckily, it didn't sustain much damage. M. has already volunteered to check it out.