KWF 2023

Like the year before, A. and I went to this K-pop World Festival where people were dancing to or singing K-pop songs. This year, we were both really tired because we had just returned from the sea about an hour before. As a result, we decided to leave after the show and didn't wait for the results. We were hoping someone would publish them online, but so far, no luck. It kinda sucks; I want to know who won.