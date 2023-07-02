Previous
Next
Happy bday! by nami
Photo 3480

Happy bday!

Visiting my grandmother to celebrate her birthday a week later. Enjoyed a lovely lunch with a delicious dessert.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Eva

@nami
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise