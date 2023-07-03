Previous
Morning walk by nami
Morning walk

I woke up at 6:45 a.m. to prepare for work. While walking, I realized I should take a picture because I knew I'd be tired all day and might forget later. It was just a morning walk to the bus station.
Eva

@nami
