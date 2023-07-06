Previous
Cafe latte by nami
Photo 3484

Cafe latte

On my way home from work, I ran into A. and invited her for a coffee. Due to the local bars in our area being suspicious, we decided to go to McDonald's instead."
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Eva

@nami
