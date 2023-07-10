Previous
Power nap by nami
Photo 3488

Power nap

We went for lunch at the Chinese restaurant, and after we finished, we had another hour of free time. It was extremly hot, and we didn't know where to go, so we decided to go to the nearest park and simply lay there for an hour.
Eva

@nami
