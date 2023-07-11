Previous
by nami
Another amazing Rammstein concert! In the beginning, the vocals were a bit quiet, but by the end, they somehow fixed it. There's one song that I absolutely love, but for some reason, the live version always feels a bit off.
Eva

@nami
