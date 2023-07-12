Previous
The magic by nami
Photo 3490

The magic

A. found a Harry Potter-themed restaurant, and we decided to have breakfast there. Besides food, we also ordered a butterbeer that came with a steamy cauldron. They placed dry ice inside warm water, creating a captivating steam effect.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Eva

@nami
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise