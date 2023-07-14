Sign up
Photo 3492
Freiluftkino Friedrichshain
After a whole day of walking around and running errands, we decided to go to the nearby open-air cinema. The movie was okay, but the real deal is the experience itself. I love hanging out with these three. 🥰
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Eva
@nami
