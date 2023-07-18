Previous
Lj by nami
Photo 3496

Lj

I met up with M. to do something productive, so we went to a nearby coffee shop and tried to be productive. I think I did just okay, but he seemed a bit sus.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Eva

@nami
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise