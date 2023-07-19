Previous
Instant pancakes by nami
Instant pancakes

We made protein pancakes in the morning for breakfast. They turned out to be a bit fluffy and really good. It was a bit of a lazy day.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Eva

@nami
