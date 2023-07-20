Open-air cinema #2

Previous
We went to the city castle to see the premiere of an Oppenheimer movie. I think we both expected more because of all the hype, but it was a little long, and at some parts, I didn't really see the point of the movie. The movie is obviously Hollywood-style. The weather was cloudy and almost raining all evening, with some lightning in the background. When the movie was over, it rained for a few minutes. I was still happy that we went there, even though the chairs were really uncomfortable after 3 hours.
