Pasta project

I had wanted to make my own pasta for a while, and I had done it before. However, in previous attempts, the pasta had been quite artistic but time-consuming to create. This time, the process was much faster, and the results turned out to be quite good. The only issue I encountered was that the dough was too watery, which made it a bit stickier than desired. Originally, we planned to make thick spaghetti, but due to the stickiness, we opted for gnocchi instead. Nevertheless, the outcome was still delicious. We later served the gnocchi with carbonara from Vincenzo.