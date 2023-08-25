Sign up
Photo 3534
Drive-in cinema #2
We decided to go to the drive-in cinema to watch 'Barbie.' Like the last time, we ordered some McDonald's food because it's cheaper than the burgers there. I don't really understand the hype about the movie."
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Eva
@nami
