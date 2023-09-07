Previous
Kusimusi by nami
Kusimusi

We are preparing a birthday present for our mom, and A. bought a stamp suitable for use with pets. It doesn't make the pet dirty; they just step on it, and it reflects on the paper under the stamp. So cute!
7th September 2023

Eva

@nami
