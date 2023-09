Pika na i

I was in a bit of a hurry the whole morning because I knew my mother was coming back, and I had to make her a birthday cake and clean the entire apartment since we had a deal to leave it as clean as she left it. While apparently aggressively cleaning and vacuuming, I accidentally vacuumed up a key cap from my laptop. I tried not to cry and decided to take a break for a moment. I searched the vacuum cleaner's filter, but it wasn't there. I'll have to search again or find a new key cap.