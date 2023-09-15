Previous
Bday card #1 by nami
Photo 3555

Bday card #1

First try. I enjoy creating birthday cards, but initially, I need to generate numerous versions of the cards I have in mind before I'm satisfied with the result. So this one is no.1 version. 😎
Eva

@nami
