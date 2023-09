Tamago Sando

A few days ago, we made Japanese milk bread, and since I had enjoyed many egg sandwiches in Japan, I wanted to try making one with the bread. The bread was delicious, but it didn't rise as much as it should have. The egg mixture was also tasty, but we didn't wait for it to cool down. I think it would be better to let it cool next time. I convinced M. to eat it with me to relive the super-delicious egg sandwiches I had in Japan.