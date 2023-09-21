Sign up
Nightmare
Buying new pants for a new job adventure. I have sent out a lot of job applications these days, and I finally got one reply. I am having a job interview on Monday, so I have to look a bit more formal than I usually do. Imposter syndrome.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Eva
@nami
