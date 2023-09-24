Previous
Next
LEGO by nami
Photo 3564

LEGO

I went with A. and J. to a museum to see a few famous buildings in our city made by Plečnik displayed as LEGO structures. It was a bit small, but I think it was a fun activity for the students who made it.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Eva

@nami
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise