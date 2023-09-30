Previous
Dark corner of the apartment by nami
Photo 3570

Dark corner of the apartment

M. bought a new small, portable lamp, and it's super strong. I wanted him to draw something in front of my camera, but we were too close, and it was sunny outside, so it didn't turn out as well as we expected.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Eva

@nami
