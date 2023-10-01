Previous
Here I am by nami
Here I am

It feels like a step backward coming back to a job I've been trying to leave for so long. However, my current priority is earning money, and the pay here is consistent and good. I still need to adjust to being back here, I guess.
Eva

@nami
