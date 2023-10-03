Previous
Yes, chef by nami
Yes, chef

For a long time, we had been talking about making Beyond Burgers, and I went to the local shop to buy the patty. We made everything else ourselves - the burger bun and the sauce. It was really delicious. The next step is obviously making McChicken.
Eva

@nami
