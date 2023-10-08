Previous
by nami
We got this

It was one hell of a day. We tried to finish early, and everything went wrong. We forgot the key, we squeezed the fryer in the elevator. But at least a coworker drove me home, so I was at home pretty fast despite all the drama.
8th October 2023

Eva

@nami
