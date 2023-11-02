Previous
Preparing for traveling by nami
Photo 3603

Preparing for traveling

M. is going to Istanbul in a few days, but he didn't have a passport, so he had to visit a photo studio to have his picture taken. The picture turned out really nice after the worker told him to smile a bit.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Eva

@nami
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise