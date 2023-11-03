Previous
Miss Onion by nami
Miss Onion

M. brought this onion from the kitchen at work because he wanted to prepare a meal for himself. While he took his time, I turned it into an art, making it harder to chop.
3rd November 2023

Eva

@nami
