Working & cooking by nami
Working & cooking

So, yesterday and today, M. decided to make pizza for us because we were a bit hungry, and he likes to cook and so on. It wasn't a lot of work, so he was jumping up and down. Nice dinner.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Eva

@nami
