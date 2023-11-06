Previous
Alles tanzt toleranz by nami
Photo 3607

Tomorrow, M. is having a master's thesis defense, and he invited me. Wanting to be well-prepared, I went with A. to the school to locate the classroom. And we saw this funny poster.
6th November 2023

Eva

@nami
989% complete

